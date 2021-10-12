L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Expected to Post Earnings of $3.18 Per Share

Equities analysts expect L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) to announce $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for L3Harris Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.11 and the highest is $3.28. L3Harris Technologies posted earnings per share of $2.84 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies will report full year earnings of $13.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.89 to $13.15. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $14.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.90 to $14.51. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow L3Harris Technologies.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 8.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.83 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have issued reports on LHX shares. Susquehanna raised their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $207.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Raymond James raised their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wolfe Research began coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $233.69.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 8,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.08, for a total transaction of $1,929,610.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider William M. Brown sold 85,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.19, for a total value of $19,518,278.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 423,000 shares of company stock valued at $97,577,351 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LHX. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 44.2% during the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 29,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,961,000 after purchasing an additional 9,011 shares during the period. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 2.1% during the second quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN now owns 31,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,808,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 14.8% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 18.8% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 16,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,628,000 after purchasing an additional 2,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $2,580,000. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LHX opened at $235.37 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $47.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.92, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.89. L3Harris Technologies has a 52 week low of $158.09 and a 52 week high of $236.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $228.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $220.64.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.17%.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

