L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Purchased by Covington Capital Management

Covington Capital Management lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,048 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $9,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 18.2% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 4.2% in the second quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 1.5% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Vista Investment Management lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 4.4% in the first quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 2.0% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of L3Harris Technologies stock traded up $2.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $237.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,110,932. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $228.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $220.90. The firm has a market cap of $47.71 billion, a PE ratio of 33.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.89. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $158.09 and a fifty-two week high of $236.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.83 EPS. On average, analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.17%.

In other news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 2,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.36, for a total transaction of $636,867.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,259,576.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 60,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.48, for a total transaction of $13,935,096.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 423,000 shares of company stock worth $97,577,351 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $238.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $233.69.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

