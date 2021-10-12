Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Sold by Wealthspire Advisors LLC

Wealthspire Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 51.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,866 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,041 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $1,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LH. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1,044.1% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,081,219 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $275,743,000 after purchasing an additional 986,719 shares in the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 73.4% in the 1st quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 1,500,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $382,545,000 after purchasing an additional 635,000 shares in the last quarter. Jana Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Jana Partners LLC now owns 1,139,588 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $290,629,000 after purchasing an additional 327,927 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,895,962 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,005,650,000 after buying an additional 263,760 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,232,000. 88.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Truist lifted their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $297.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $295.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Laboratory Co. of America has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.52.

NYSE:LH opened at $274.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.98. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12-month low of $190.00 and a 12-month high of $309.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $296.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $278.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $6.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.64 by $0.49. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 35.18% and a net margin of 17.57%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 23.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.78, for a total value of $1,335,510.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

