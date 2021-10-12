Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Stock Position Cut by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,805 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,773 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $11,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,207 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,113,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Vista Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 2,148 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,822 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,605 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LH. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $273.00 to $368.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird set a $276.78 price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $318.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $297.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $314.52.

NYSE LH opened at $274.22 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $296.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $278.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52-week low of $190.00 and a 52-week high of $309.60.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $6.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.64 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 35.18%. On average, analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 23.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.78, for a total transaction of $1,335,510.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

