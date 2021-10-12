Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) PT Lowered to C$42.00 at Scotiabank

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$50.00 to C$42.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 18.34% from the company’s current price.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$40.00 to C$42.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$50.00 to C$41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$49.00 to C$41.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$48.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$44.17.
Shares of LIF stock traded up C$0.22 on Tuesday, reaching C$35.49. The company had a trading volume of 147,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,754. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$41.83 and its 200 day moving average is C$43.34. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.27 billion and a PE ratio of 6.91. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a one year low of C$23.47 and a one year high of C$50.45.
About Labrador Iron Ore Royalty
Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, through its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, holds a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that produces and processes an iron ores at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. IOC produces seaborne iron ore pellets; and sells standard and low silica acid, flux, and direct reduction pellets, as well as iron ore concentrate.
