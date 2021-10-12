Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) PT Lowered to C$42.00 at Scotiabank

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$50.00 to C$42.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 18.34% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$40.00 to C$42.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$50.00 to C$41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$49.00 to C$41.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$48.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$44.17.

Shares of LIF stock traded up C$0.22 on Tuesday, reaching C$35.49. The company had a trading volume of 147,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,754. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$41.83 and its 200 day moving average is C$43.34. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.27 billion and a PE ratio of 6.91. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a one year low of C$23.47 and a one year high of C$50.45.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.78 by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$79.23 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Labrador Iron Ore Royalty will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About Labrador Iron Ore Royalty

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, through its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, holds a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that produces and processes an iron ores at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. IOC produces seaborne iron ore pellets; and sells standard and low silica acid, flux, and direct reduction pellets, as well as iron ore concentrate.

