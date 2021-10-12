Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $43.34

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (TSE:LIF)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$43.34 and traded as low as C$34.86. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty shares last traded at C$35.27, with a volume of 289,364 shares.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. TD Securities upped their price objective on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$48.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$40.00 to C$42.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$55.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, September 17th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$49.00 to C$41.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$50.00 to C$41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Labrador Iron Ore Royalty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$45.50.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$41.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$43.34. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.78 by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$79.23 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Company Profile (TSE:LIF)

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, through its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, holds a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that produces and processes an iron ores at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. IOC produces seaborne iron ore pellets; and sells standard and low silica acid, flux, and direct reduction pellets, as well as iron ore concentrate.

