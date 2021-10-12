LABS Group (LABS) 24-Hour Volume Hits $793,895.00

LABS Group (CURRENCY:LABS) traded 8.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 12th. LABS Group has a total market capitalization of $20.42 million and $793,895.00 worth of LABS Group was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, LABS Group has traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar. One LABS Group coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0098 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001805 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001973 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.99 or 0.00061336 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $68.40 or 0.00123420 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.51 or 0.00076697 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55,707.65 or 1.00514681 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,448.01 or 0.06221321 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LABS Group Profile

LABS Group’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,082,776,594 coins. LABS Group’s official Twitter account is @labsgroupio . The Reddit community for LABS Group is https://reddit.com/r/LabsGroupio

LABS Group Coin Trading

