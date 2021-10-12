Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $31.13 Million

Analysts predict that Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) will report sales of $31.13 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ladder Capital’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $26.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $35.45 million. Ladder Capital posted sales of $51.03 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 39%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ladder Capital will report full-year sales of $128.96 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $126.10 million to $131.82 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $205.61 million, with estimates ranging from $174.80 million to $236.43 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Ladder Capital.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.11. Ladder Capital had a return on equity of 0.87% and a net margin of 4.69%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ladder Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.38.

Ladder Capital stock opened at $11.62 on Tuesday. Ladder Capital has a 1 year low of $6.77 and a 1 year high of $12.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.47. The company has a current ratio of 100.81, a quick ratio of 100.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 96.84 and a beta of 2.19.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 258.06%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Ladder Capital by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 261,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,080,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Ladder Capital by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,086,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,827,000 after acquiring an additional 420,965 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Ladder Capital by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 160,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 22,518 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Ladder Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Ladder Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. 55.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ladder Capital Company Profile

Ladder Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It operates through the following segments: Loans, Securities, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Loans segment includes mortgage loan receivables held for investment and mortgage loan receivables held for sale.

