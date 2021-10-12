L’Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

L’Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities researchers at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of L’Air Liquide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of L’Air Liquide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.
AIQUY stock traded down $0.37 on Tuesday, hitting $31.81. 83,743 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 307,914. L’Air Liquide has a twelve month low of $28.90 and a twelve month high of $36.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.67.
L’Air Liquide Company Profile
Air Liquide SA engages in gas supply for large industry and health businesses. It operates through the following segments: Gas & Services, Engineering & Construction, and Global Markets & Technologies. The Gas & Services segment activities are organized by geographical areas, which determine sales policies and development projects.
