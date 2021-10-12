L’Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

L’Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities researchers at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of L’Air Liquide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of L’Air Liquide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

AIQUY stock traded down $0.37 on Tuesday, hitting $31.81. 83,743 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 307,914. L’Air Liquide has a twelve month low of $28.90 and a twelve month high of $36.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AIQUY. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in L’Air Liquide by 12.9% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 15,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in L’Air Liquide by 5.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of L’Air Liquide during the second quarter worth $870,000. Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of L’Air Liquide by 5.6% during the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 170,209 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,961,000 after purchasing an additional 9,083 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of L’Air Liquide by 5.7% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,285,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,314,000 after purchasing an additional 122,374 shares during the period. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

L'Air Liquide Company Profile

Air Liquide SA engages in gas supply for large industry and health businesses. It operates through the following segments: Gas & Services, Engineering & Construction, and Global Markets & Technologies. The Gas & Services segment activities are organized by geographical areas, which determine sales policies and development projects.

