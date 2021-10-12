Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Director Peter J. Bensen Acquires 5,000 Shares

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Director Peter J. Bensen bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.75 per share, for a total transaction of $278,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE:LW traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $55.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,778,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,050,355. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.67. The stock has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.76. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.18 and a 1 year high of $86.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.19.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.18). Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 58.42% and a net margin of 6.83%. The company had revenue of $984.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is currently 43.52%.

LW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lamb Weston has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.33.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 40,968 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,174,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 878 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,489 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Infusive Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,477 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 861 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.29% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

