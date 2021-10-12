Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its holdings in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 953 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Lancaster Colony were worth $2,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LANC. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 60.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 362,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,053,000 after acquiring an additional 135,731 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lancaster Colony in the second quarter worth $15,094,000. Hamilton Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 718.6% in the first quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 86,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,217,000 after acquiring an additional 76,176 shares in the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lancaster Colony in the first quarter worth $8,768,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 114,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,087,000 after purchasing an additional 27,971 shares in the last quarter. 57.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lancaster Colony alerts:

Shares of LANC stock opened at $172.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.40 and a beta of 0.17. Lancaster Colony Co. has a 1-year low of $162.53 and a 1-year high of $201.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $178.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $185.37.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.12. Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 17.58%. The company had revenue of $385.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.29 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Lancaster Colony’s payout ratio is currently 57.03%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LANC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lancaster Colony from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Sidoti started coverage on shares of Lancaster Colony in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company.

Lancaster Colony Company Profile

Lancaster Colony Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty food products. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Foodservice. The Retail and Foodservices segments focuses in the manufacture and selling of frozen breads, refrigerated dressings and dips and shelf-stable dressings and croutons under the brand name New York BRAND Bakery, Sister Schubert’s, Marzetti Frozen Pasta and Flatout.

Further Reading: Institutional Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Lancaster Colony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lancaster Colony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.