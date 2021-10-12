Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Craig Hallum

Equities research analysts at Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Craig Hallum’s price target points to a potential upside of 82.72% from the company’s previous close.

LTRX has been the subject of several other reports. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Lantronix from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lantronix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Lantronix from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th.

LTRX opened at $6.02 on Tuesday. Lantronix has a 12 month low of $4.06 and a 12 month high of $6.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.00 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.35.

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Lantronix had a negative return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. The firm had revenue of $20.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.00 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lantronix will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Lantronix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $414,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Lantronix by 93.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 4,930 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lantronix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $245,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lantronix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Lantronix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $155,000. 16.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lantronix

Lantronix, Inc engages in the provision of software as a service (SaaS), engineering services, and hardware for Edge Computing, the Internet of Things (IoT), and Remote Environment Management (REM). Its products and solutions include IoT, REM and Other. The company was founded by Bernhard Bruscha in June 1989 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

