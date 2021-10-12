Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.35

Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.35 and traded as high as $6.21. Lantronix shares last traded at $6.02, with a volume of 106,902 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LTRX shares. Roth Capital increased their target price on Lantronix from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Lantronix from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $175.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.00 and a beta of 1.98.

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.00 million. Lantronix had a negative return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lantronix, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LTRX. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Lantronix by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 174,911 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 21,298 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Lantronix by 84.7% in the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 496,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,271,000 after buying an additional 227,900 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lantronix by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 124,474 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 39,375 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA purchased a new position in shares of Lantronix in the 1st quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Lantronix in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. 16.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lantronix, Inc engages in the provision of software as a service (SaaS), engineering services, and hardware for Edge Computing, the Internet of Things (IoT), and Remote Environment Management (REM). Its products and solutions include IoT, REM and Other. The company was founded by Bernhard Bruscha in June 1989 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

