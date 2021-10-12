Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) Stock Price Down 3.3%

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) dropped 3.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $84.40 and last traded at $84.91. Approximately 10,445 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 656,380 shares. The stock had previously closed at $87.79.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LPI. Siebert Williams Shank cut Laredo Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Laredo Petroleum from $71.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Laredo Petroleum from $52.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Laredo Petroleum has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.60.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 4.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.22.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by ($1.13). The business had revenue of $294.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.16 million. Laredo Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 499.97% and a negative net margin of 67.47%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Laredo Petroleum, Inc. will post 12.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO M. Jason Pigott sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.12, for a total transaction of $240,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,228,797.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Laredo Petroleum by 432.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 261 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 140.8% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Payden & Rygel acquired a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. 55.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Laredo Petroleum, Inc engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company was founded by Randy A. Foutch in October 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

