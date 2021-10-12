Largo Resources’ (LGO) Outperform Rating Reiterated at CIBC

Largo Resources (TSE:LGO)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at CIBC in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$25.00 price target on the stock. CIBC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 89.54% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Largo Resources to C$24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th.

Shares of TSE:LGO traded up C$0.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$13.19. The company had a trading volume of 27,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,153. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.57, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The company has a market cap of C$853.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.14. Largo Resources has a 12-month low of C$8.90 and a 12-month high of C$22.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$16.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$18.01.

Largo Resources (TSE:LGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.35 by C($0.19). The firm had revenue of C$66.71 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Largo Resources will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Largo Resources Company Profile

Largo Resources Ltd. operates as a natural resource development and exploration company in Brazil and Canada. It explores for vanadium, iron, tungsten, and molybdenum deposits. The company's principal operating asset is its 100% owned MaracÃ¡s Menchen mine covering an area of 17,690.5 hectares located in the eastern Bahia State of Brazil.

