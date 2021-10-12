LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $168.75.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of LCI Industries in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of LCI Industries in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Truist initiated coverage on shares of LCI Industries in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LCI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th.

Shares of NYSE LCII opened at $137.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 1.63. LCI Industries has a 52 week low of $106.01 and a 52 week high of $156.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $138.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. LCI Industries had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 27.86%. LCI Industries’s revenue was up 108.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that LCI Industries will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.47%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in LCI Industries by 344.7% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in LCI Industries by 135.1% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new position in LCI Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in LCI Industries in the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

About LCI Industries

LCI Industries engages in the manufacture, supply, and distribution of components for the original equipment manufacturers (OEM) of recreational vehicles and manufactured homes. It operates through the OEM and Aftermarket segments. The OEM segment offers components for buses; trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment and other cargo; trucks; pontoon boats; trains; manufactured homes; and modular housing.

