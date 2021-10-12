Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) CEO Kenneth E. Shipley Sells 3,418 Shares

Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) CEO Kenneth E. Shipley sold 3,418 shares of Legacy Housing stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total transaction of $59,985.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ LEGH traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $17.02. The company had a trading volume of 19,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,405. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.30 and its 200-day moving average is $18.16. Legacy Housing Co. has a 1-year low of $13.11 and a 1-year high of $20.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $411.88 million, a P/E ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.08. Legacy Housing had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 22.32%. The business had revenue of $48.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.65 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Legacy Housing Co. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEGH. Yacktman Asset Management LP grew its holdings in Legacy Housing by 120.4% during the second quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 182,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,086,000 after buying an additional 99,700 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC purchased a new position in Legacy Housing in the second quarter worth $994,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Legacy Housing by 133.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 76,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 43,500 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Legacy Housing by 178.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 53,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 34,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Legacy Housing by 27.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 124,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 26,662 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.45% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Legacy Housing from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st.

Legacy Housing Company Profile

Legacy Housing Corp. engages in the selling, building, and financing manufactured homes and tiny houses that are distributed through a network of independent retailers and company-owned stores and are sold directly to manufactured home communities. Its products include tiny homes, singlewide, doublewide, the ultimate home, oilfield/workforce, and park housing.

