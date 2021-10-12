Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) CEO Kenneth E. Shipley Sells 3,418 Shares

Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) CEO Kenneth E. Shipley sold 3,418 shares of Legacy Housing stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total transaction of $59,985.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ LEGH traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $17.02. The company had a trading volume of 19,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,405. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.30 and its 200-day moving average is $18.16. Legacy Housing Co. has a 1-year low of $13.11 and a 1-year high of $20.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $411.88 million, a P/E ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.
Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.08. Legacy Housing had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 22.32%. The business had revenue of $48.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.65 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Legacy Housing Co. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Legacy Housing from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st.
Legacy Housing Company Profile
Legacy Housing Corp. engages in the selling, building, and financing manufactured homes and tiny houses that are distributed through a network of independent retailers and company-owned stores and are sold directly to manufactured home communities. Its products include tiny homes, singlewide, doublewide, the ultimate home, oilfield/workforce, and park housing.
Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know
Receive News & Ratings for Legacy Housing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legacy Housing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.