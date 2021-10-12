Legal & General Group Plc Acquires 10,637 Shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 399,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,637 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.18% of Huntsman worth $10,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Huntsman in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Huntsman by 173.6% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of Huntsman during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Huntsman by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntsman during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntsman alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HUN shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Huntsman from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Huntsman from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Huntsman from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Huntsman from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Huntsman in a report on Friday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.50.

NYSE HUN opened at $31.87 on Tuesday. Huntsman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.59 and a fifty-two week high of $32.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.61. The stock has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.36.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. Huntsman had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 8.95%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 62.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Huntsman Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Huntsman’s payout ratio is presently 76.53%.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

Featured Article: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.