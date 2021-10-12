Legal & General Group Plc Buys 37,004 Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 258,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 37,004 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.18% of Halozyme Therapeutics worth $11,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 3.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,066,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $865,808,000 after buying an additional 628,960 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 5.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,685,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,238,000 after purchasing an additional 127,379 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 6.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,267,258 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $94,521,000 after purchasing an additional 139,458 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 21.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,513,095 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,081,000 after purchasing an additional 266,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 2.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,478,487 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,138,000 after purchasing an additional 34,490 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts:

HALO stock opened at $37.22 on Tuesday. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.21 and a twelve month high of $56.40. The company has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.78. The company has a quick ratio of 8.24, a current ratio of 8.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.56.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $136.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.08 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 230.77% and a net margin of 55.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 147.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 29,450 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.93, for a total value of $1,175,938.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.11, for a total transaction of $2,055,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 214,450 shares of company stock worth $8,790,289 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Halozyme Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.67.

Halozyme Therapeutics Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.