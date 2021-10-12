Legal & General Group Plc Cuts Stake in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its holdings in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) by 19.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 136,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,575 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.25% of The Ensign Group worth $11,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in The Ensign Group in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 119.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 779.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the period. 87.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Daren Shaw sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.37, for a total value of $43,185.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,982,607.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ENSG opened at $71.30 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $79.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 21.48, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.98. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.05 and a 52-week high of $98.66.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $638.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.03 million. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 20.82%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.052 per share. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is presently 7.14%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ENSG. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of The Ensign Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist cut their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Truist Securities cut their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.40.

About The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services, as well as urgent care centers and mobile ancillary businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Transitional and Skilled Services, Senior Living Services, and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment involves in providing patients with medical, nursing, rehabilitative, pharmacy, and routine services, including daily dietary, social, and recreational services.

