Legal & General Group Plc Cuts Stock Position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Legal & General Group Plc cut its holdings in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) by 16.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 533,981 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 106,627 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.19% of EQT worth $11,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of EQT by 1.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,217,017 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $598,592,000 after purchasing an additional 435,133 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in EQT by 5.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,044,968 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $223,792,000 after buying an additional 660,201 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in EQT by 137.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,867,174 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $201,912,000 after buying an additional 6,291,577 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in EQT by 6.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,382,704 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $44,271,000 after buying an additional 133,902 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in EQT by 43.0% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,220,130 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $49,420,000 after buying an additional 667,069 shares during the period. 97.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Toby Z. Rice bought 28,000 shares of EQT stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.83 per share, for a total transaction of $499,240.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on EQT shares. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of EQT from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of EQT from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Mizuho decreased their target price on EQT from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on EQT from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on EQT in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.29.

EQT stock opened at $19.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.81. The company has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.54, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.28. EQT Co. has a 1-year low of $12.27 and a 1-year high of $23.24.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $996.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. EQT had a positive return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 28.97%. On average, analysts anticipate that EQT Co. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About EQT

EQT Corp. engages in natural gas production, gathering and transmission in the Appalachian area. It has operations in Marcellus and Utica Shales of the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

