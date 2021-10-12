Legal & General Group Plc Decreases Position in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,912 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,401 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.24% of FTI Consulting worth $11,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FCN. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in FTI Consulting during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in FTI Consulting by 39.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 528 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in FTI Consulting by 70.9% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 540 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in FTI Consulting in the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in FTI Consulting by 30.9% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 936 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, Director Brenda J. Bacon sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total transaction of $1,081,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,248 shares in the company, valued at $2,343,936.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Shares of NYSE FCN opened at $139.61 on Tuesday. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.87 and a twelve month high of $147.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $139.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.70. The stock has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.38 and a beta of 0.41.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.22. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 8.81%. The business had revenue of $711.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $644.50 million. As a group, research analysts predict that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

FTI Consulting Company Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc engages in the provision of financial, legal, operational, political and regulatory, reputational and transactional advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance and Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

