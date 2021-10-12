Legal & General Group Plc Decreases Stake in Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC)

Legal & General Group Plc reduced its stake in Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) by 18.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 293,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 64,187 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.27% of Arconic worth $10,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ARNC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Arconic by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 396,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,583,000 after purchasing an additional 15,182 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Arconic by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,002 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Arconic by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 156,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,964,000 after buying an additional 15,896 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Arconic by 83.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 385,186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,718,000 after buying an additional 174,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Arconic by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 842,196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,384,000 after buying an additional 271,059 shares during the last quarter. 94.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arconic alerts:

NYSE ARNC opened at $31.23 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Arconic Co. has a twelve month low of $20.88 and a twelve month high of $38.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 39.44 and a beta of 2.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.68 and its 200 day moving average is $33.24.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($3.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($4.36). Arconic had a negative net margin of 6.83% and a positive return on equity of 5.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.88) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Arconic Co. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director E Stanley Oneal purchased 15,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.45 per share, for a total transaction of $499,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 137,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,468,267.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arconic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Arconic in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arconic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Arconic Profile

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Extrusions, and Building and Construction Systems.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Arconic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arconic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.