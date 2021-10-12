Legal & General Group Plc Decreases Stock Holdings in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Legal & General Group Plc trimmed its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) by 18.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,712 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.32% of Asbury Automotive Group worth $10,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABG. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Asbury Automotive Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $343,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 554.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,784,000 after buying an additional 6,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000.

ABG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $201.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Truist upgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.67.

Asbury Automotive Group stock opened at $211.17 on Tuesday. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.65 and a fifty-two week high of $216.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $189.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $191.10. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 9.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.60.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $7.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.09 by $2.69. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 42.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 24.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the automotive dealership. Its services include oil change, car brakes, changing tires, check engine light, battery, and wheel alignment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Duluth, GA.

