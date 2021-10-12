Legal & General Group Plc Decreases Stock Holdings in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its holdings in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) by 54.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 97,507 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 117,735 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.16% of Crocs worth $11,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in Crocs by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 723 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Crocs by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 2,282 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Crocs by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 3,674 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Crocs by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,739 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Crocs in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Crocs alerts:

In other Crocs news, President Michelle Poole sold 4,273 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.48, for a total value of $604,544.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Anne Mehlman sold 2,064 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.29, for a total value of $322,582.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,677 shares of company stock valued at $5,402,956 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CROX shares. B. Riley raised their price objective on Crocs from $152.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on Crocs from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Crocs from $185.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Crocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Crocs from $160.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crocs currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:CROX opened at $125.62 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $143.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.83. Crocs, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.42 and a 12-month high of $163.18.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The textile maker reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $640.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.61 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 126.41% and a net margin of 35.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 93.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Crocs, Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crocs Company Profile

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale and distribution of casual footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). The Americas segment consists of the revenues and expenses related to product sales in North and South America.

Featured Article: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CROX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX).

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.