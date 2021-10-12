Legal & General Group Plc Decreases Stock Holdings in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Legal & General Group Plc reduced its position in shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 821,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93,323 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.20% of Qurate Retail worth $10,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QRTEA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Qurate Retail by 102.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,043,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537,507 shares during the last quarter. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Qurate Retail in the second quarter valued at $20,059,000. Metropolis Capital Ltd lifted its position in Qurate Retail by 33.0% in the second quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 5,981,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485,357 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Qurate Retail by 28.3% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,458,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425,100 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Qurate Retail in the first quarter valued at $12,152,000. 85.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ QRTEA opened at $10.03 on Tuesday. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.47 and a 12-month high of $14.62. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.95.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Qurate Retail had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 35.75%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Qurate Retail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

In related news, Director Michael A. George sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total transaction of $1,563,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.65% of the company’s stock.

Qurate Retail, Inc engages in the business of video and on-line commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH; QVC International; and Corporate and Others. The QxH segment include distribution of live programming, 20 hours per day, 364 days per year, to television households. The QVC International segment focuses in Germany, Austria, Japan, the U.K., the Republic of Ireland, and Italy to distribute shopping experience via broadcast networks, websites, mobile applications, and social pages.

