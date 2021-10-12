Legal & General Group Plc Decreases Stock Holdings in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

Legal & General Group Plc reduced its position in shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,210 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 33,329 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.15% of STAAR Surgical worth $10,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in STAAR Surgical by 33.7% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,575,832 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $850,313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404,968 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in STAAR Surgical by 11.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 792,306 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $83,516,000 after acquiring an additional 80,083 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in STAAR Surgical by 7.6% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 731,060 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $77,060,000 after acquiring an additional 51,520 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in STAAR Surgical by 21.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 689,435 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $72,673,000 after acquiring an additional 123,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in STAAR Surgical by 4.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 502,318 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $76,604,000 after acquiring an additional 22,254 shares during the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ STAA opened at $112.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 267.45 and a beta of 0.98. STAAR Surgical has a one year low of $57.28 and a one year high of $163.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $139.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.13.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $62.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.61 million. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 14.07%. STAAR Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 77.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that STAAR Surgical will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Hans-Martin Blickensdoerfer sold 26,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.61, for a total transaction of $4,128,436.34. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 99,760 shares in the company, valued at $15,723,173.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP James E. Francese sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.91, for a total transaction of $2,203,650.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 57,630 shares in the company, valued at $8,466,423.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 61,315 shares of company stock worth $8,763,801. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on STAA. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of STAAR Surgical from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.67.

STAAR Surgical Company Profile

STAAR Surgical Co engages in the development, manufacture, production, marketing, and sale of implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It specializes in refractive and cataract solutions. Its products include intraocular lens and implantable collamer lens.

