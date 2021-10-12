Legal & General Group Plc Has $10.38 Million Stock Holdings in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

Legal & General Group Plc trimmed its holdings in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,365 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 25,497 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.29% of Meritage Homes worth $10,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Meritage Homes in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Meritage Homes in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Meritage Homes by 128.4% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 482 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Meritage Homes by 13.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,292 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust grew its position in Meritage Homes by 7.6% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,833 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 95.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Clinton Szubinski sold 875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.75, for a total transaction of $100,406.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on MTH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Meritage Homes from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.67.

NYSE:MTH opened at $98.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 1.71. Meritage Homes Co. has a one year low of $78.00 and a one year high of $120.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $105.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 23.24%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Meritage Homes Co. will post 18.96 EPS for the current year.

About Meritage Homes

Meritage Homes Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of residential properties. It operates through two segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment acquires constructs and markets single-detached houses. The Financial Services segment includes the operations of the company’s subsidiary, Carefree Title.

