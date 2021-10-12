Legal & General Group Plc Has $10.46 Million Stock Holdings in HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC)

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its holdings in HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 318,022 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 27,791 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.20% of HollyFrontier worth $10,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of HollyFrontier in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 350.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,976 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of HollyFrontier during the 2nd quarter worth about $182,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of HollyFrontier during the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. Institutional investors own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HFC opened at $34.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 28.94 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. HollyFrontier Co. has a 1 year low of $16.81 and a 1 year high of $42.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.18 and its 200-day moving average is $32.78.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. HollyFrontier had a net margin of 1.43% and a negative return on equity of 2.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 121.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that HollyFrontier Co. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HFC. Cowen upgraded shares of HollyFrontier from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of HollyFrontier from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of HollyFrontier from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of HollyFrontier from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of HollyFrontier from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.89.

In other news, CEO Michael Jennings acquired 7,500 shares of HollyFrontier stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.07 per share, with a total value of $218,025.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Franklin Myers acquired 5,000 shares of HollyFrontier stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.20 per share, for a total transaction of $146,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 44,825 shares in the company, valued at $1,308,890. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HollyFrontier Company Profile

HollyFrontier Corp. is an independent petroleum refiner and marketer. It specializes in gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, and modified asphalt. The firm operates through the following segments: Refining; Lubricants and Specialty Products; and Holly Energy Partners, LP (HEP). The Refining segment includes the operations in El Dorado, Tulsa, Navajo, Cheyenne, and Woods Cross Refineries.

