Legal & General Group Plc Has $10.55 Million Holdings in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

Legal & General Group Plc lowered its position in shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,848 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 10,979 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.22% of RLI worth $10,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of RLI by 563.3% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in RLI by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 809 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in RLI in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in RLI in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in RLI by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

RLI stock opened at $101.36 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 0.38. RLI Corp. has a 12 month low of $82.38 and a 12 month high of $117.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $106.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.51.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $298.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.61 million. RLI had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that RLI Corp. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. RLI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.61%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on RLI shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of RLI from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RLI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, RLI has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.00.

RLI Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Casualty, Property and Surety. The Casualty segment offers healthcare and transportation insurance. The Property segment consists of commercial fire, earthquake, difference in conditions, marine, facultative and treaty reinsurance, including crop and select personal lines policies, including pet insurance and homeowners reinsurance services.

