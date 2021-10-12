Legal & General Group Plc Has $10.55 Million Position in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Legal & General Group Plc cut its stake in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 292,808 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 57,019 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.25% of Matador Resources worth $10,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Matador Resources by 2.1% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,491 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in Matador Resources by 5.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 11,315 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Matador Resources by 6.8% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,562 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Matador Resources by 3.9% in the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 18,654 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Matador Resources by 0.9% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 80,834 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.04 per share, with a total value of $84,120.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Craig N. Adams purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.33 per share, with a total value of $29,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 147,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,324,033.91. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $138,700 over the last three months. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MTDR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Securities upped their target price on Matador Resources from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. MKM Partners upgraded Matador Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist increased their price target on Matador Resources from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Matador Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Matador Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Matador Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.30.

Shares of NYSE:MTDR opened at $42.75 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Matador Resources has a twelve month low of $6.29 and a twelve month high of $44.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.20 and its 200-day moving average is $30.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.43 and a beta of 4.80.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The energy company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.35. Matador Resources had a positive return on equity of 15.69% and a negative net margin of 18.98%. The company had revenue of $357.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Matador Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 468.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Matador Resources will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is currently 17.86%.

Matador Resources Profile

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

