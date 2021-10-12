Legal & General Group Plc Has $10.57 Million Stake in Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI)

Legal & General Group Plc trimmed its position in shares of Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 414,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 41,674 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.64% of Compass Diversified worth $10,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CODI. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Compass Diversified during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Compass Diversified in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Compass Diversified in the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Compass Diversified in the 2nd quarter valued at $177,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Compass Diversified in the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. 33.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CODI opened at $29.95 on Tuesday. Compass Diversified has a 52 week low of $16.91 and a 52 week high of $32.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -230.38 and a beta of 1.84.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $487.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.74 million. Compass Diversified had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 1.73%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Compass Diversified will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. Compass Diversified’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Compass Diversified from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Diversified in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Compass Diversified in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Compass Diversified from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

In related news, insider Patrick A. Maciariello purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.51 per share, with a total value of $137,550.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Gordon M. Burns purchased 1,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.50 per share, for a total transaction of $30,992.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 12,552 shares in the company, valued at $345,180. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 17,842 shares of company stock worth $493,060. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Compass Diversified Company Profile

Compass Diversified Holdings is a public company that owns and manages a diverse of middle-market businesses. The company offers its shareholders an opportunity to own profitable middle-market businesses that hold highly defensible positions in their individual market niches. Their model for creating shareholder value involves discipline in identifying and valuing businesses and proactive engagement with the management teams of the companies they acquire.

