Legal & General Group Plc Has $10.58 Million Stock Holdings in Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Legal & General Group Plc lessened its stake in Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 117,450 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,181 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.09% of Westlake Chemical worth $10,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WLK. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Westlake Chemical by 6,254.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 30,755 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,764,000 after acquiring an additional 30,271 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in Westlake Chemical in the second quarter worth approximately $8,325,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in Westlake Chemical by 3.5% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 8,092 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Westlake Chemical by 442.6% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 132,760 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,960,000 after acquiring an additional 108,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its position in Westlake Chemical by 9.0% in the second quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 5,347 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Westlake Chemical news, CEO Albert Chao acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $86.21 per share, for a total transaction of $258,630.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 441,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,099,561.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Westlake Chemical from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Westlake Chemical from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Westlake Chemical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, September 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.29.

NYSE:WLK opened at $99.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.47. Westlake Chemical Co. has a one year low of $64.41 and a one year high of $106.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $87.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.24. Westlake Chemical had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 14.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 67.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Westlake Chemical Co. will post 12.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were paid a $0.2975 dividend. This is a boost from Westlake Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.97%.

Westlake Chemical Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Corp. manufactures and markets petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment manufactures ethylene, polyethylene and styrene and associated co-products at the manufacturing facility in Lake Charles and polyethylene at the Longview facility.

