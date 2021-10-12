Legal & General Group Plc Has $10.74 Million Holdings in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Legal & General Group Plc lessened its stake in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,238 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 18,460 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.11% of Dolby Laboratories worth $10,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Dolby Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in Dolby Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Dolby Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 728 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 59.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Dolby Laboratories stock opened at $87.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.45. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.17 and a 1 year high of $104.74.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $286.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.06 million. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 23.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 10th. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is 38.26%.

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 29,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total value of $2,840,243.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Ryan Nicholson sold 3,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total value of $329,827.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 192,197 shares of company stock worth $18,870,825 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barrington Research raised Dolby Laboratories from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratoties, Inc designs and manufactures audio and imaging products for the cinema, television, broadcast, and entertainment industries. Its products include Cinema Imaging, Cinema Audio, Dolby Conference Phone, Dolby Voice Room, and Other Products. The company was founded by Ray Milton Dolby in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

