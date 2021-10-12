Legal & General Group Plc Has $11.32 Million Stock Position in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW)

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 569,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,279 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.40% of Kennedy-Wilson worth $11,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Kennedy-Wilson during the first quarter valued at $51,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 284.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 6,809 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson in the second quarter worth about $202,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson in the first quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 22.6% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 2,644 shares during the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO William J. Mcmorrow purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.10 per share, for a total transaction of $2,110,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

Kennedy-Wilson stock opened at $21.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 8.72, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.13. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.77 and a 52 week high of $22.35.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $108.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.26 million. Kennedy-Wilson had a return on equity of 41.92% and a net margin of 86.79%. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Kennedy-Wilson’s payout ratio is presently 40.37%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KW. TheStreet raised Kennedy-Wilson from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Kennedy-Wilson in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

Kennedy-Wilson Company Profile

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership, operation, development, and investment in real estate properties. It operates through the Consolidated Portfolio and Co-investment Portfolio segments. The Consolidated Portfolio segment includes the investments that the company has made in real estate and real estate-related assets and consolidates on its balance sheet.

