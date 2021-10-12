Legal & General Group Plc Has $11.45 Million Stock Position in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Legal & General Group Plc lowered its stake in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 141,092 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 15,122 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.23% of Selective Insurance Group worth $11,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 31.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,283,762 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $104,177,000 after buying an additional 310,631 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 12.9% in the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 482,131 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,125,000 after buying an additional 54,937 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 61,822 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,017,000 after purchasing an additional 18,991 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,722,757 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $197,509,000 after purchasing an additional 54,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 72.6% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 3,726 shares during the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Selective Insurance Group alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities cut Selective Insurance Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Selective Insurance Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Selective Insurance Group from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Selective Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Selective Insurance Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.33.

Shares of SIGI opened at $76.15 on Tuesday. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.67 and a 12-month high of $86.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $80.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.26.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.49. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 13.23%. The firm had revenue of $830.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $807.15 million. Equities research analysts expect that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.10%.

In other news, Director Gregory E. Murphy sold 24,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.19, for a total value of $2,004,662.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Selective Insurance Group

Selective Insurance Group, Inc provides property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The Standard Commercial Lines segment offers insurance products and services to commercial customers, such as non-profit organizations and local government agencies.

Featured Article: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Selective Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selective Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.