Legal & General Group Plc Has $11.49 Million Stock Position in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Legal & General Group Plc lowered its stake in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) by 13.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,866 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.13% of WEX worth $11,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WEX. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of WEX in the 1st quarter valued at $257,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of WEX in the 1st quarter valued at $631,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of WEX by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of WEX by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after buying an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of WEX by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,051,000 after buying an additional 8,316 shares in the last quarter.

WEX stock opened at $176.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $176.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $193.58. The stock has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a PE ratio of -23.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. WEX Inc. has a 1 year low of $122.64 and a 1 year high of $234.64.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.56. WEX had a negative net margin of 20.38% and a positive return on equity of 13.31%. The company had revenue of $459.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.26 million. On average, analysts forecast that WEX Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of WEX from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of WEX from $223.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of WEX in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of WEX from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of WEX from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WEX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.42.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

