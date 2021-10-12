Legal & General Group Plc Has $11.66 Million Stock Position in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its position in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,096,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 544,040 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.10% of Zynga worth $11,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zynga during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Zynga by 168.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A grew its position in shares of Zynga by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of Zynga during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zynga during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. 82.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Mark J. Pincus sold 348,702 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total transaction of $3,574,195.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 233,914 shares in the company, valued at $2,397,618.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO James Gerard Griffin sold 52,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.36, for a total transaction of $545,319.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 635,176 shares in the company, valued at $6,580,423.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 477,369 shares of company stock valued at $4,797,363. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ZNGA opened at $7.37 on Tuesday. Zynga Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.14 and a twelve month high of $12.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.71. The company has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a PE ratio of -46.06 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.03). Zynga had a positive return on equity of 0.71% and a negative net margin of 6.76%. The firm had revenue of $711.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.58 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zynga Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ZNGA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zynga from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Zynga from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Zynga in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Zynga from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Zynga from $14.50 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.18.

Zynga, Inc provides social game services. It develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms such as Apple’s iOS operating system and Google’s Android operating system, and social networking sites such as Facebook. It offers Chess with Friends, Crazy Cake Swap, Draw Something, FarmVille, Gems with Friends, Ice Age: Arctic Blast, Looney Tunes Dash, Speed Guess Something, What’s The Phrase, Wizard of Oz Magic Match, Yummy Gummy, Free Slots, Black Diamond Casino, Hit It Rich, Zynga Poker and Willy Wonka Slots.

