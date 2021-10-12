Legal & General Group Plc Increases Stake in Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN)

Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,269,191 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,018 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned 3.45% of Tufin Software Technologies worth $11,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tufin Software Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies during the first quarter worth about $83,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 37.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 10,376 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies during the first quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies during the second quarter worth about $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.05% of the company’s stock.

TUFN stock opened at $9.93 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.90. The stock has a market cap of $365.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.03 and a beta of 1.58. Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $6.34 and a fifty-two week high of $20.11.

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.08. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative return on equity of 47.30% and a negative net margin of 31.84%. The company had revenue of $25.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.09 million. Research analysts predict that Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TUFN shares. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tufin Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.63.

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the provision of policy-centric approach to security and IT operations. It transforms enterprise security operations by helping them visualize, define and enforce a security policy across complex, heterogeneous information technology and cloud environments.

