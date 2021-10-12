Legal & General Group Plc Increases Stock Holdings in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,777 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.13% of Syneos Health worth $11,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 79.3% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 223,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,962,000 after purchasing an additional 98,688 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 590.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 45,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,056,000 after buying an additional 38,722 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 271.1% in the second quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 70,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,309,000 after buying an additional 51,500 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 5.9% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 3,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 34.7% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after buying an additional 3,386 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Syneos Health alerts:

In related news, CFO Jason M. Meggs sold 9,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $876,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,478 shares in the company, valued at $4,890,410. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alistair Macdonald sold 35,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.96, for a total value of $3,127,241.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 45,194 shares of company stock valued at $4,041,882. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYNH stock opened at $86.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $90.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.21. The stock has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a PE ratio of 38.40 and a beta of 1.80. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.04 and a 1 year high of $97.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 4.99%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

SYNH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Syneos Health from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on Syneos Health from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.67.

Syneos Health Profile

Syneos Health, Inc provides outsourced clinical development and commercialization services to biopharmaceutical companies. It operates through the following business segments: Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

Read More: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Syneos Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syneos Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.