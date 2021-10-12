Legal & General Group Plc Increases Stock Position in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 852,103 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 264,327 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.26% of Sabre worth $10,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SABR. Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sabre during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,548,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sabre by 40.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 145,544 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after buying an additional 41,925 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Sabre during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,686,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sabre by 49.9% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,250 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 10,069 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sabre by 87.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 201,774 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after buying an additional 94,237 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SABR shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Sabre from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

In other news, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $250,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:SABR opened at $11.12 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.71. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 2.22. Sabre Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.00 and a fifty-two week high of $16.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.71.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.07. Sabre had a negative net margin of 83.81% and a negative return on equity of 442.63%. The company had revenue of $419.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.30) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 405.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Sabre Co. will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sabre Corp. is a technology solutions provider to the global travel and tourism industry. It provides data-driven business intelligence, mobile, distribution and software-as-a-service solutions. The company operates through the following segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment provides global travel solutions for travel suppliers and travel buyers through a business-to-business travel marketplace.

