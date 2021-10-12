Legal & General Group Plc Lowers Position in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Legal & General Group Plc lessened its position in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) by 12.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,934 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,615 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.17% of TopBuild worth $10,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLD. Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of TopBuild by 436.4% in the 2nd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,564,628 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $309,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,928 shares during the period. ValueAct Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in shares of TopBuild in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,445,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in TopBuild by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,637,681 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $323,901,000 after buying an additional 176,876 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in TopBuild during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $20,162,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in TopBuild during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $18,832,000. Institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild stock opened at $209.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.33 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $217.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.66. TopBuild Corp. has a 12 month low of $146.50 and a 12 month high of $235.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.27. TopBuild had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 9.71%. The company had revenue of $834.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $807.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. TopBuild’s revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TopBuild Corp. will post 10.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BLD. Benchmark raised TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on TopBuild from $246.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on TopBuild from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on TopBuild from $257.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.67.

TopBuild Profile

TopBuild Corp. is an installer and distributor of insulation products and other building products to the U.S. construction industry. It operates through two segments: Installation and Distribution. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through its TruTeam contractor services business branches located in the U.S.

