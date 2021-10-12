Legal & General Group Plc Lowers Stock Holdings in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP)

Legal & General Group Plc lowered its stake in shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) by 16.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,370 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.22% of Trupanion worth $10,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRUP. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in Trupanion by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 4,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Trupanion by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 27,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Trupanion by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Trupanion by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp boosted its holdings in Trupanion by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 81.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TRUP opened at $87.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $90.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.78. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of -124.97 and a beta of 1.85. Trupanion, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.74 and a fifty-two week high of $126.53.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $168.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.03 million. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 4.65% and a negative return on equity of 9.05%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Trupanion from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Trupanion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Trupanion in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.50.

In related news, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.07, for a total transaction of $420,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Margaret Tooth sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.07, for a total transaction of $28,517.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,195,163.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,954,207 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.77% of the company’s stock.

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the following segments: Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment involves in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members and contracts include multiple pets.

