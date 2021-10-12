Legal & General Group Plc Purchases 5,084 Shares of Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS)

Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,117 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,084 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.54% of Oasis Petroleum worth $10,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 266.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,352,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,034,000 after purchasing an additional 983,216 shares during the period. Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD. bought a new position in Oasis Petroleum during the first quarter worth $58,904,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Oasis Petroleum during the second quarter worth $44,863,000. TCW Group Inc. increased its position in Oasis Petroleum by 18.9% during the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 251,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,268,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Oasis Petroleum by 41.3% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 223,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,518,000 after acquiring an additional 65,435 shares during the period. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Oasis Petroleum alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ OAS opened at $104.13 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Oasis Petroleum Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.00 and a 12-month high of $107.65.

Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $393.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.33 million. Research analysts expect that Oasis Petroleum Inc. will post 10.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%.

OAS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Oasis Petroleum from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Oasis Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.50.

Oasis Petroleum Profile

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production(E&P), and Midstream segments. The E&P segment engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties.

Featured Article: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Oasis Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oasis Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.