Legal & General Group Plc Sells 100,233 Shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

Legal & General Group Plc cut its position in shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM) by 19.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 413,715 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 100,233 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.34% of SM Energy worth $10,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Beaton Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of SM Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $246,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of SM Energy by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 440,092 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,593,000 after acquiring an additional 144,777 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of SM Energy by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 65,138 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its position in shares of SM Energy by 359.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 71,378 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,758,000 after acquiring an additional 55,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in shares of SM Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $351,000. 81.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SM Energy alerts:

SM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on SM Energy from $19.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SM Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 10th. TheStreet upgraded SM Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded SM Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on SM Energy from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SM Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.56.

NYSE:SM opened at $30.63 on Tuesday. SM Energy has a one year low of $1.34 and a one year high of $32.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 6.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.21.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The energy company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $563.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.12 million. SM Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.40% and a negative net margin of 45.85%. As a group, analysts predict that SM Energy will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 25th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -8.70%.

About SM Energy

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which is engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for SM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.