Legal & General Group Plc Sells 12,666 Shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its holdings in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) by 10.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,316 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 12,666 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.24% of Carter’s worth $10,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CRI. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 317.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,536,819 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $158,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,526 shares in the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 1,710,967 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $152,156,000 after purchasing an additional 538,330 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 44.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,168,109 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $120,514,000 after purchasing an additional 361,676 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carter’s in the 1st quarter worth $27,225,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,031,984 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $91,774,000 after purchasing an additional 252,324 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, EVP Kendra Krugman sold 2,800 shares of Carter’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.91, for a total transaction of $288,148.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on CRI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Wedbush started coverage on Carter’s in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.00.

NYSE CRI opened at $93.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 3.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $100.42 and its 200 day moving average is $100.71. Carter’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.15 and a fifty-two week high of $116.92.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $746.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.84 million. Carter’s had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 9.95%. Carter’s’s quarterly revenue was up 45.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Carter’s, Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.46%.

About Carter’s

Carter’s, Inc engages in the marketing of apparel for babies and young children. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail; U.S. Wholesale; and International. The U.S. retail segment consists of sales of products in retail and online stores. The U.S. Wholesale segment includes sales in the United States of products to wholesale partners.

