Legal & General Group Plc Sells 13,362 Shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,362 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.21% of MSC Industrial Direct worth $10,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 1,022.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the 1st quarter worth $77,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the 2nd quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. 75.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp reduced their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $102.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. Stephens raised MSC Industrial Direct from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th. TheStreet raised MSC Industrial Direct from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.50.

NYSE MSM opened at $83.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 23.01 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.95 and its 200 day moving average is $88.00. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.78 and a fifty-two week high of $96.23.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking, and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services to manufacturing companies. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

