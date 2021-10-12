Legal & General Group Plc Sells 13,858 Shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Legal & General Group Plc trimmed its stake in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) by 10.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 112,793 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13,858 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.21% of Clean Harbors worth $10,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the first quarter valued at about $191,000. McNamara Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Clean Harbors during the second quarter worth about $224,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Clean Harbors during the first quarter worth about $205,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the second quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the second quarter valued at approximately $242,000. 87.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CLH has been the subject of several recent research reports. CJS Securities raised Clean Harbors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Clean Harbors from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James increased their price target on Clean Harbors from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Clean Harbors from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.80.

Shares of Clean Harbors stock opened at $106.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 32.14 and a beta of 1.75. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.22 and a 1 year high of $109.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $102.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.95.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $926.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $847.51 million. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 5.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Clean Harbors news, CAO Eric J. Dugas sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.99, for a total value of $205,980.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,216,447.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrea Robertson sold 2,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total value of $214,935.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,650 shares of company stock worth $5,530,472 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen business segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services; industrial services; field services; and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.

