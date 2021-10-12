Legal & General Group Plc Sells 14,700 Shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Legal & General Group Plc lowered its position in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 14,700 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.24% of Cirrus Logic worth $11,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 4.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 184,173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,677,000 after acquiring an additional 8,269 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Cirrus Logic by 149.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,295 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 5,563 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in Cirrus Logic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $527,000. Xponance Inc. raised its position in Cirrus Logic by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,708 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Cirrus Logic by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 291,911 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,847,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Jodee Benson sold 10,562 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $929,456.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,324,752. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Alexander M. Davern sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total transaction of $39,735.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,476,155.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,062 shares of company stock valued at $1,385,641. Company insiders own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRUS stock opened at $79.81 on Tuesday. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.17 and a 12-month high of $103.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $82.49 and a 200-day moving average of $81.72.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.38. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 16.55%. The company had revenue of $277.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.79 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America cut shares of Cirrus Logic from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $105.83 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.34.

Cirrus Logic, Inc develops high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

