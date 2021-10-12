Legal & General Group Plc Sells 16,267 Shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR)

Legal & General Group Plc trimmed its holdings in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 548,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,267 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.56% of Monmouth Real Estate Investment worth $10,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Water Island Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Monmouth Real Estate Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,651,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 3.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 525,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,830,000 after buying an additional 17,032 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment in the second quarter worth about $513,000. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its stake in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 1.6% in the second quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 184,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,452,000 after buying an additional 2,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 9.1% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 2,621 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.59% of the company’s stock.

MNR opened at $19.11 on Tuesday. Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. has a 52 week low of $13.68 and a 52 week high of $19.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.40 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 19.73, a current ratio of 19.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. Monmouth Real Estate Investment had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 54.23%. Sell-side analysts expect that Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.31%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Compass Point raised Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $18.88 to $21.50 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Monmouth Real Estate Investment from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.93.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of real estate. It invests in single tenant, industrial buildings leased to investment-grade tenants on long-term net leases. The company was founded by Eugene W. Landy in 1968 and is headquartered in Holmdel, NJ.

